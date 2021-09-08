Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.71.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

