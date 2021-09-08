Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $87,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth $99,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

