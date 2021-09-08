Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,245. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $142.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

