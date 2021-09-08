Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post $12.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.88 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.77 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,682. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

