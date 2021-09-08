Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.57). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $650.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.