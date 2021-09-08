CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

