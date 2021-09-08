Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Centogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

