Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $445.72

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.72 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 292,314 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of £420.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.72.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

