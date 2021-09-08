Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $445.72

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.72 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 292,314 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of £420.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.72.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

