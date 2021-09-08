Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,043.80

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,043.80 ($13.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,242 ($16.23), with a volume of 738,081 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,043.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,100.87.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

