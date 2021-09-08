Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

