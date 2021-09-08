Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

