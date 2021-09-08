Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.33. 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

About Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

