Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $450.84

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $450.84 and last traded at $445.50, with a volume of 341052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.
The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.81 and a 200-day moving average of $349.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
