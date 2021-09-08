Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $450.84

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $450.84 and last traded at $445.50, with a volume of 341052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.81 and a 200-day moving average of $349.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

