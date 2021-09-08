Charles Sweeney Buys 88 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 88 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £200.64 ($262.14).

Charles Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Charles Sweeney bought 88 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £197.12 ($257.54).

NEXS opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Wednesday. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The company has a market cap of £103.06 million and a PE ratio of -25.80.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

