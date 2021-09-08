Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $800.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $758.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.