Chia Network Achieves Market Cap of $344.74 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Chia Network has a market cap of $344.74 million and $73.13 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $217.88 or 0.00469043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

