Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

