CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NYSE LSPD opened at $118.95 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.85.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

