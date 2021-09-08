Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

