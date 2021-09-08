Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 707,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.