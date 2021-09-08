Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.03. 836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,365. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $827.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

