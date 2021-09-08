CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The ODP were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ODP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The ODP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 14,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

