CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 243 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

