CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.20. 58,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $463.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.91.

