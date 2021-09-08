ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Berry worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Berry by 8.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $502.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

