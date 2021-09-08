ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,282 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 4,616.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:MCB opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $80.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

