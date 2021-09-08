ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,213 shares of company stock valued at $512,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

