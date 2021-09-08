ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 61.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

