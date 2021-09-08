Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $586.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.03 million and the highest is $596.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 1,356,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,264. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

