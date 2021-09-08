CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $284.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 289.08 ($3.78), with a volume of 125573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.93. The stock has a market cap of £830.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

