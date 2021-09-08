CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

