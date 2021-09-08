Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC decreased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 21.0% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Coherent by 54.6% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 178,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coherent by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Coherent by 39.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

