CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,337.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $24,337.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00163683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00717357 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

