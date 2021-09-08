Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $339,626.91 and $392.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,186.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01428074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.16 or 0.00580601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00335433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

