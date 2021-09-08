Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.79.

CMA stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,896,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

