Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Down 0.6%

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.79. Approximately 147,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 306,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUF.UN shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

