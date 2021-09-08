Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

