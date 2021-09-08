Commerce Bank Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,050.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,526.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,591.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,463.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

