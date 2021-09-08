Commerce Bank Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

