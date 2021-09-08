Commerce Bank Sells 1,108 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $337.57 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

