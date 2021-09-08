Commerce Bank Sells 844 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 269,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 96,108 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 26,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.79 and its 200 day moving average is $391.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.