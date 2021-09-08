Commerce Bank Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

