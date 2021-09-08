Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

