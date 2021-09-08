Comparing Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Life Storage and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Life Storage
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Life Storage and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Life Storage
|$616.77 million
|16.23
|$151.57 million
|$3.97
|32.19
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
94.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Life Storage and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Life Storage
|26.92%
|7.60%
|3.84%
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Life Storage beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
