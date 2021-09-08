Comparing FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FOMO and Capital Southwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Southwest 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Southwest has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.32%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than FOMO.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, meaning that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Capital Southwest 79.95% 10.40% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Capital Southwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 83.39 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Capital Southwest $68.06 million 8.94 $50.88 million $1.66 16.51

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961. We are not a private equity firm or a venture capital firm or a fund. Capital Southwest is a business development company with a refreshingly different investment mindset.

