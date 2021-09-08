Comparing Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allin and Sykes Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises $1.71 billion 1.26 $56.43 million $2.70 20.00

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Volatility and Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allin and Sykes Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Sykes Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sykes Enterprises has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Allin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises 3.83% 13.41% 8.66%

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Allin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

