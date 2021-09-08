Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Sells A$1,294,634.71 in Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) insider Stuart Irving sold 78,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.43 ($11.74), for a total value of A$1,294,634.71 ($924,739.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.72.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.32%.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

