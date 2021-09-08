Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.53. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 22,997 shares changing hands.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.