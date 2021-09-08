Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.66 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.66 million and $217,368.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.09 or 1.00265802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00885450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00438150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00315762 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00069157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,591,986 coins and its circulating supply is 11,245,690 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

