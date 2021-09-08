Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Plans GBX 1.15 Dividend

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CNC opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £74.10 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.99.
About Concurrent Technologies
Featured Article: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.