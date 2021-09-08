Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Plans GBX 1.15 Dividend

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CNC opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £74.10 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.99.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

